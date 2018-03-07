Follow the Money: Gulfport 2018

The Gabber compiled financial contributions and expenditures for candidates in Gulfport’s upcoming municipal election from the latest reports available at press time, as submitted by the candidates to the city of Gulfport.

The two Ward 1 candidates are required to submit their next financial reports by Friday, March 9. Final reports must be submitted by Monday, June 11.

The Ward 3 candidate is required to submit a final report on Monday, March 12 because he is running unopposed.

In Gulfport, municipal elections will be held Tuesday, March 13. The Gabber will update their reporting of all candidate financial information on the website on or before March 13.

The two candidates running for Ward 1 are incumbent and Vice Mayor Dan Liedtke; and, challenger Bruce Plesser. The one candidate running unopposed for Ward 3 is Paul Ray.

Terms for councilmembers are for two years. Gulfport municipal elections are citywide, meaning voters in any ward vote for all candidates.

Entries have been updated to show latest financial reports as of March 10. View original documents by clicking the link beneath each candidate.

Ward 1

Dan Liedtke

View current documentation here.

Loans: $200

Individual Contributions: $2308.19

In Kind Contributions: $847.23

Total Monetary Contributions to Date: $2508.19

Total Expenditures to Date: $2017.79

Bruce Plesser

View current documentation here.

Loans: $150

In Kind Contributions: $20

Total Monetary Contributions to Date: $170

Total Expenditures to Date: $108

Ward 3

Paul Ray

Not Yet Submitted