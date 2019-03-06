Follow the Money: Gulfport Elections

The Gabber compiled financial contributions and expenditures for candidates in Gulfport’s upcoming municipal election from the latest reports available at press time, as submitted by the candidates to the city of Gulfport.

The candidates are required to submit their last financial reports before the election by Friday, March 8. Final compiled reports must be submitted by June 10.

In Gulfport, municipal elections will be held Tuesday, March 12, and will be city-wide. All residents may vote for mayor as well as all ward seats.

The two candidates running for mayor are incumbent Sam Henderson and Frank Kemnetz. In Ward 2, candidates Byron Chalfont and Chrisan Herrod are challenging incumbent Christine Brown. In Ward 4, Richard Fried is challenging incumbent Michael Fridovich.

Terms for councilmembers are two years; the mayor serves for a three-year term.

Mayor

Sam Henderson

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $5466

Total Expenditures to Date: $1303.18

View itemized documentation here.

Frank Kemnetz

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $4625

Total Expenditures to Date: $4236.79

View itemized documentation here.

Ward 2

Christine Brown

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $3128.53

Total Expenditures to Date: $1372.66

View itemized documentation here.

Byron Chalfont

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $5829.55

Total Expenditures to Date: $4242.23

View itemized documentation here.

Chrisan Herrod

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $4445

Total Expenditures to Date: $3164.94

View itemized documentation here.

Ward 4

Michael Fridovich

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $2959

Total Expenditures to Date: $111.65

View itemized documentation here.

Richard Fried

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $925

Total Expenditures to Date: $735.73

View itemized documentation here.