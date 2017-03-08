Follow the Money: Local Elections

The Gabber compiled financial contributions and expenditures for all candidates for local municipal elections from the latest reports available at press time, as submitted by the candidates. Candidates are required to submit their next financial reports to on March 10. Final reports must be submitted by June 12.

Gulfport

In the Gulfport municipal elections to be held Tuesday, March 14, two candidates are running for Ward 2 – incumbent Christine Brown and challenger Linda Bailey; four candidates are running for Ward 4 – incumbent Michael Fridovich and challengers Richard Fried, Bobby Reynolds and Ernie Stone. Gulfport municipal elections are city wide: Voters in any ward vote for all candidates.

Ward 2

Linda Bailey

Loans: $180

Total contributions to date: $180

Total expenditures to date: $90

Christine Brown

Loans: $302

Individual contributions: $1835

In kind contributions: $210.69

Total contributions to date: $2347.69

Total expenditures to date: $963.80

Ward 4

Michael Fridovich

Loans: $50

Individual contributions: $5223.25

In kind contributions: $587.39

Total contributions to date: $5860.64

Total expenditures to date: $802.61

Richard Fried

In kind contributions: $115.06

Total contributions to date: $115.06

Total expenditures to date: $0

Bobby L. Reynolds

Individual contributions: $1130

In kind contributions: $293.22

Total contributions to date: $1423.22

Total expenditures to date: $749.47

Ernie Stone

Loans: $3000

Individual contributions: $0

In kind contributions: $171.20

Total contributions to date: $3171.20

Total expenditures to date: $636.97

St. Pete Beach

Voters in St. Pete Beach will choose a new mayor-commissioner on Tuesday, March 14 in the municipal election. The candidates for mayor-commissioner are John-Michael Fleig, Alan Johnson and Deborah Schechner. St. Pete Beach mayor-commissioners serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $8,000.

Mayor-Commissioner

John-Michael Fleig

Loans: $800

Total contributions to date: $800

Total expenditures to date: $842.34

Alan Johnson

Business contributions: $4145

Individual contributions: $7145

In kind contributions: $698.25

Loans: $1500

Total contributions to date: $13488.25

Total expenditures to date: $6392.62

Deborah Schechner

Individual contributions: $2150

Loans: $5000

Total contributions to date: $8800

Total expenditures to date: $2031.09

South Pasadena

Three candidates are running for the two available seats on the South Pasadena commission: Dan Calabria, Gigi Esposito and David Magenheimer. Voters may vote for up to two of the three candidates on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Dan Calabria

Loans: $1000

Total contributions to date: $1000

Total expenditures to date: $61.36

Gigi Esposito

Loans: $2500

Individual contributions: $1505

In kind contributions: $66.32

Total contributions to date: $4071.32

Total expenditures to date: $2613.83

David Magenheimer

Loans: $100

Individual Contributions: $701

Total Contributions: $801

Total Expenditures: $449.21