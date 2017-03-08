Follow the Money: Local Elections

The Gabber compiled financial contributions and expenditures for all candidates for local municipal elections from the latest reports available at press time, as submitted by the candidates. Candidates are required to submit their next financial reports to on March 10. Final reports must be submitted by June 12.
Gulfport
In the Gulfport municipal elections to be held Tuesday, March 14, two candidates are running for Ward 2 – incumbent Christine Brown and challenger Linda Bailey; four candidates are running for Ward 4 – incumbent Michael Fridovich and challengers Richard Fried, Bobby Reynolds and Ernie Stone. Gulfport municipal elections are city wide: Voters in any ward vote for all candidates.
Ward 2
Linda Bailey
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $180
Total contributions to date: $180
Total expenditures to date: $90
Christine Brown
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $302
Individual contributions: $1835
In kind contributions: $210.69
Total contributions to date: $2347.69
Total expenditures to date: $963.80
Ward 4
Michael Fridovich
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $50
Individual contributions: $5223.25
In kind contributions: $587.39
Total contributions to date: $5860.64
Total expenditures to date: $802.61
Richard Fried
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
In kind contributions: $115.06
Total contributions to date: $115.06
Total expenditures to date: $0
Bobby L. Reynolds
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Individual contributions: $1130
In kind contributions: $293.22
Total contributions to date: $1423.22
Total expenditures to date: $749.47
Ernie Stone
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $3000
Individual contributions: $0
In kind contributions: $171.20
Total contributions to date: $3171.20
Total expenditures to date: $636.97
St. Pete Beach
Voters in St. Pete Beach will choose a new mayor-commissioner on Tuesday, March 14 in the municipal election. The candidates for mayor-commissioner are John-Michael Fleig, Alan Johnson and Deborah Schechner. St. Pete Beach mayor-commissioners serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $8,000.
View itemized reports and campaign documents for each candidate here.
Mayor-Commissioner
John-Michael Fleig
Loans: $800
Total contributions to date: $800
Total expenditures to date: $842.34
Alan Johnson
Business contributions: $4145
Individual contributions: $7145
In kind contributions: $698.25
Loans: $1500
Total contributions to date: $13488.25
Total expenditures to date: $6392.62
Deborah Schechner
Individual contributions: $2150
Loans: $5000
Total contributions to date: $8800
Total expenditures to date: $2031.09
South Pasadena
Three candidates are running for the two available seats on the South Pasadena commission: Dan Calabria, Gigi Esposito and David Magenheimer. Voters may vote for up to two of the three candidates on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Dan Calabria
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $1000
Total contributions to date: $1000
Total expenditures to date: $61.36
Gigi Esposito
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $2500
Individual contributions: $1505
In kind contributions: $66.32
Total contributions to date: $4071.32
Total expenditures to date: $2613.83
David Magenheimer
View itemized reports and campaign documents here.
Loans: $100
Individual Contributions: $701
Total Contributions: $801
Total Expenditures: $449.21