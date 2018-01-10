Four Vie for Seats on South Pasadena Commission 

Four locally experienced candidates are vying for two commission seats in the March 13 municipal election in of South Pasadena.

Up for election are: Dan Calabria, incumbent Vice Mayor Lari Johnson, incumbent Gail M. Neidinger and Arthur Penny. Calabria and Penny are former commission members while Calabria is also a former mayor of the city.

According to the city’s website, a meet-the-candidates forum is scheduled for Thursday, February 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. in City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive. Members of the League of Women Voters will moderate.

The city of approximately 5,000 that is about one square mile in size has a commission form of government comprised of five at-large members, one of whom is elected as mayor. They meet twice each month. Each commissioner oversees a city department such as public safety or community improvement while the mayor oversees all administrative services. All members serve three-year terms and each receives an annual salary of $7,600.

In 2019, Max Elson’s post as mayor will be on the ballot. Two commission seats currently held by David Magenheimer and Gigi Esposito will be on the ballot in 2020.