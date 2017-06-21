From Sand to Surf

Posted by: Brian Hartz in St. Pete Beach June 21, 2017

St. Pete Beach hosted a weekend of powerboat racing on June 17 and 18 when the P1 SuperStock and AquaX tours powered into town. Postcard Inn was ground zero for the action, which saw high-performance powerboats and personal watercraft (PWCs) tearing around the racecourse and hordes of racing fans swarming the beach to get a look at the speedy vessels. Pictured here, a P1 AquaX PWC competitor prepares to launch his vessel prior to racing on Saturday afternoon. For full results from all of the weekend’s races, visit p1aquax.com and p1superstock.co.uk.

