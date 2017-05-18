Gabber Delivery Delayed By Power Outage

As many of you have noticed, the Gabber delivery is running well behind schedule today. Our printer had a power failure that lasted through the night. The power has been restored as of 8am this morning. However, because of the backup of printing jobs we will not see this week’s paper until this evening. In my 25+ years as publisher, this is a first! I apologize for the inconvenience to our readers and advertisers.

Thanks for understanding,

Ken Reichart

You can read this week’s paper in PDF form here.