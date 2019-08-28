Gecko Ball Entertains, Raises Funds

For the 11th-annual Gecko Ball on Saturday, August 24, the theme was “Geckos of the Round Table” and most of the over 300 attendees got creative with costumes ranging from knights, queens and jesters to a castle with a drawbridge.

The Gulfport Casino’s red-carpet ramp was the perfect place for people to make a grand entrance and to be interviewed by the Glamour TV crew. Host Greg Stemm teamed up with video producer Gail Biron, both of Gulfport, and together they helped to set the tone for the evening: have fun. To view the highlights of their 26-minute video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=o_00xiEGyV8.

The Gecko Ball is known as Gulfport’s party of the year, according to the non-profit Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) website. It is part of a series of annual gecko-themed fundraising events sponsored by the GMC. Portions of the proceeds are donated to local charities and also fund two $1,000 grants for individual artists.

One of the highlights of the evening was the reveal and crowning ceremony of the 2019-2020 Gecko Queen: Jody Robinson, of Gulfport.

“It’s so wonderful every year to see all the people coming together with all the beautiful costumes,” she said. “I love it. I love Gulfport.”