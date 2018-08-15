Gecko Marching Band Serenades Pub Crawl
August 15, 2018
Thirteen members of the new Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band entertained people in Gulfport who were celebrating the town’s 11th-annual Gecko Crawl on Saturday, August 11. The band marched down sidewalks along Beach and Shore boulevards from about 5:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. It was the second public appearance for the all-volunteer marching band and they were wearing new tee shirts along with ball caps that stated “Keep Gulfport Weird” as part of their uniform. Many members also wore red shoes. “They are awesome. They play great music,” said Mike Theodore of St. Petersburg who was celebrating Gecko Crawl. “The band gives out positive vibes and energy that we need nowadays,” said Lithia Castillo, who is living aboard one of the motorboats anchored off the shores of Gulfport in Boca Ciega Bay.
Toffer Ross, a tuba player, is co-founder of the new Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band. Michael Wilson, who also a tuba player, is the other co-founder. The band performed sidewalk marches down Beach and Shore boulevards during the evening of the 11th-annual Gecko Crawl on Saturday, August 11 in Gulfport. The theme for this year’s Gecko-related events is GeckoCon. In that spirit, Ross selected three songs: “Funkytown,” the “Batman Theme,” and the “Spider-Man (Theme).” Look for them on the sidewalks again at the 18th-annual Geckofest on Saturday, September 1. To find out more about volunteering for the marching band, contact Ross at 727-480-0987.
Philip Roy of Gulfport plays the new Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band’s base drum that is decorated with a graphic that reads, “Greetings from Gulfport.” The band performed sidewalk marches during the city’s 11th-annual Gecko Crawl on the evening of Saturday, August 11.