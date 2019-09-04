Geckofest Street Festival Shines in Gulfport 

Now in its 19year, Gulfport’s Geckofest lit up Beach Boulevard South with medieval costumes and local music on Saturday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year’s event theme was “Geckos of the Round Table,” and patrons were encouraged to dress as characters from the middle ages. As expected, many princesses, kings, knights and a few elf ears graced downtown during the festival, which featured live music on two stages, food and arts and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and street performers of all varieties.

“I always mark this on my calendar, ever since a friend brought me here years ago,” said Geckofest visitor Kathryn Robinson. “I come for the people, and the drinks.”

The street festival is the last of the “GeckoWorld” events and marks Gulfport’s “end of summer,” according to organizers. The festival also featured a “quirky” walking parade, costume contests, and the end-of-the-day dueling street dances.