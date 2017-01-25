Get Ready to Vote Local

The general election for local municipalities will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Are you election ready? Below is the information you need to cast your vote.

Requirements

State law requires a voter to present valid photo and signature identification at the polling place. To learn more about valid IDs, go to votepinellas.com.

What’s New

The municipalities have chosen not to conduct early voting for these elections as provided in Florida statute 101.657 (1)(e).

According to new county guidelines, ballots will be printed in both English and Spanish.

Dates to Know

The deadline to register to vote is February 13, 2017.

Voting by mail is permitted for the municipal elections. However, all requests for mail ballots must be received by March 8, 2017 at 5 p.m. To request a mail ballot, email MailBallot@votepinellas.com or call 727-464-8683.

Mail ballots for those who have already requested them are tentatively scheduled to be mailed on February 7. If the tentative schedule needs to be revised, notification will be issued as soon as possible.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, March 14, 2017.

To find out your registration status, update an address, find a precinct and voting location or for more information, go to votepinellas.com or call 727-464-8683.