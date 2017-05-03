Get Your Kicks in New Soccer Program for Adults

Norman Fisher was born and raised in Germany and then went to school in England, so he was immersed in the sport of soccer, or football if you prefer, for most of his formative years.

The St. Pete Beach resident moved around a lot thanks to his career with Lockheed-Martin, but about four years ago he landed in Florida and fell in love with the Tampa Bay area. He never lost his love for the soccer, though, and became a volunteer coach in the South Pasadena Community Church’s youth soccer program.

Now, he and some of his fellow volunteer coaches have decided to get off the sidelines and into the action. They’re launching an informal pickup soccer program for adults that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 (not May 6 as previously reported), at the church, located at 227 70th St. S.

Fisher said they’re hoping to have games every Saturday morning. No prior soccer experience is necessary. “Women are welcome, too – it’s co-ed,” he said. “We play for about 20 minutes, then take a break, then 20 more minutes, and so on, for about an hour total.”

There’s no fee and no ongoing commitment to participate in the program, but Fisher asks that players make a $3 donation to the church. “It’s for a good cause,” he says. “The church gives us the use of their field, goals, soccer balls … they even line the field for us.”

Fisher said players should consider wearing cleats as opposed to sneakers. “You will slip in sneakers,” he said. “We usually play in the mornings when there’s a lot of dew on the grass.” Players should also bring water, he added.

Fisher emphasized that the program is all about getting exercise and learning the sport of soccer. “The nucleus of the group is coaches but we’re not going to be super-competitive, calling offside and all that,” he said. “It’s purely recreational.”

For more information, contact Fisher at 727-643-7282 or normfisher@msn.com.