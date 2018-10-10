Getting Spooky

Gulfport Vice Mayor Christine Brown’s front porch decorations for Halloween include three lighted pumpkins and two large spiders hanging from witch-style hats. “I put them on a table to keep the dog from trampling them,” she said.

The city of Gulfport is sponsoring their annual Halloween Decorations Contest this year, open to all residents and businesses. You can stop by the Gulfport Recreation Center or City Hall to pick up an application to enter. All applications must be dropped off to the Rec Center by noon, Monday, October 29. There are three theme categories: general, haunted house and commercial. A plaque will be awarded to one winner of each theme category and be recognized at a future Gulfport City Council meeting. Call 727-893-1068 for further information.