Give a Book, Take a Book

Lloyd Bragdon of Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, was in town on Tuesday, February 27 visiting friends in Gulfport when he decided to stop by the Little Free Library located in the Historic Gulfport Casino parking lot. “Our friends showed us this the other day,” said Bragdon. “I brought a couple of books with me from a café and arts center in Woodstock that has a free library. So, I thought I’d trade a couple of my books for a couple of these because we’re going back tomorrow. This way, I’ll have books to read from Gulfport, Florida.”