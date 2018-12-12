GMC Gifts Checks to Three Non-profits

President of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) Barbarba Banno, right front, presents one of three $1,500 checks on Monday, December 10 that are part of the group’s annual Community Support Grants effort. Proceeds from annual Gecko World events like Gecko Crawl and Gecko Ball fund the grants. Non-profit organizations that are based in or serve Gulfport residents are eligible to apply. The 2018 local group recipients are the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation, the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund and Operation Regroup. Regroup incorporated on December 13, 2017 and, according to their website, they seek to empower at-risk children, veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the community at large toward a “path to holistic healing and wellness.” For more information, find them on Facebook at OperationRegroupPTSD. “The organizations play a critical role in providing volunteers to all of our different Gecko World events,” said Banno. Also pictured at Neptune Grill are members of the GMC and the foundation.