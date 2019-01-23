GMC Welcomes Mano’s

Members of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and well-wishers welcomed Mano’s Restorante Italian Grill & Pizza, 5802 28th Ave. S., into town on Tuesday, January 22 with a ribbon cutting. “This is a great accomplishment for our family owned restaurant,” said Owner Kela Mano, center, behind the scissors. Her father, mom and brother help her to provide top quality food and service to customers. “We are looking forward to being involved in the Gulfport community and supporting local charity events. I’m always a giver and I go for more than 100 percent.”