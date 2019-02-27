GPD Awards Ceremony Names Officer of the Year

Officers of the Gulfport Police Department held their annual awards luncheon at the Gulfport Casino on Thursday, February 21. Tim Carter was named the 2018 officer of the year, said Police Chief Robert Vincent, left foreground. “During 2018, he was solely responsible for half of all DUI arrests in Gulfport,” said Vincent. Carter also “led the agency in overall arrests and offense reports completed.” Carter has been with the department for two years and is both an instructor and training officer for new recruits. He also was one of four officers deployed to the panhandle to assist local residents and officials in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in October 2018.