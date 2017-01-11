Grown-ups Color Too

Maggie Gouldin of Town Shores adds some fun and creativity to her birthday celebration by attending the adult coloring meeting on Thursday, January 5 at the Gulfport Public Library.

“I wanted to do something relaxing on my birthday,” says Gouldin.

The group meets once each month to color pre-printed pages, bookmarks or other items while listening to soothing music.

“Everybody needs to do something that helps them relax,” says Sheri Stanley of the library staff, who came up with the idea for a coloring group. “It was a big hit the week of the election and right before Christmas as a way to soothe everyone.”

The next meeting will be held on February 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.