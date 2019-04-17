Gulfport Bar Fight Results in Stabbing

Two men got into a bar fight that escalated into a pocket knife attack on one on Monday night, April 15 at O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, 5405 Shore Boulevard in Gulfport, said police.

At 11:50 p.m., first responders were on the scene according to online call logs from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department.

“A verbal altercation turned into a physical fight that resulted in one subject stabbing the other,” said Gulfport Police Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman, the department’s public information officer.

Law enforcement officers are in the process of conducting interviews but the two men did not know each other prior to the fight, said Woodman. “One man is not a Gulfport resident” and the city of residence for the second man “is not available at this time,” said Woodman.

The man who suffered multiple stab wounds was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

“The man who did the stabbing was defending himself,” said Woodman. “The man in the hospital is the aggressor and is expected to be discharged by the end of the week.”

As of late Tuesday afternoon, April 16, no names in the case could be released and no arrests had been made “in the active and ongoing investigation.”