Gulfport Blvd Set for a Drainage Makeover

Gulfport Boulevard South in Gulfport is going to get a drainage makeover thanks to a large-scale improvement project funded by Pinellas County. The project will begin before the end of August 2017 and is scheduled to last through the end of March 2018, said Tom Nicholls, superintendent of public works for the city. When the project is complete, the curb lanes will have better drainage during rain events and will be usable by traffic, he said. During construction, expect lane closures at night and on weekends. Look for more details about this $1.7 million project in the August 17 edition of the Gabber.