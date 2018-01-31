Gulfport Boulevard Update

The storm sewer drainage makeover project in Gulfport along Gulfport Boulevard South that began in July 2017 is progressing on schedule and is projected for completion in March 2018, said Public Works Superintendent Kendrix Anderson on Tuesday, January 30. The roadway is also known as 22nd Avenue South and County Road 138. The project is funded by a grant from Pinellas County and includes new and larger sewer pipes, additional inlets for improved drainage during rainstorms, new sidewalks and repaving. County crews working near Clymer Park on Tuesday were installing piping for a new manhole. In construction areas, white and orange striped maintenance of traffic barrels reroute vehicles from two lanes down to one in both directions moving east and west, said Anderson.