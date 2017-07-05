Gulfport Celebrates America 

Downtown Gulfport was awash in red, white and blue as residents and visitors made their way to the bevy of events the city had on offer. The day started early with Gulfport Marina’s Fishing Derby at 8 a.m. A free family sandcastle contest got underway on the beach, and the Tuesday Fresh Market was on schedule for the holiday with their regular variety of foods, hand-made arts and crafts and more. A wide range of city organizations, groups and residents turned out for the traditional Gulfport Independence Day Parade, and at 9 p.m. the crowd oohed and awed over one of the areas most popular fireworks displays to close the days festivities.