Gulfport Celebrates America 

AND THE WINNERS ARE…The City of Gulfport Recreation Division’s Annual Family Sand Sculpture Contest brought out several talented sculptors on July 4. The contest theme was “Red, White and Blue.” The top three winners were the Duran Family, pictured, (Octopus Capturing the Casino), the Hunter Family, (Colorful Turtle holding Flags) and the Baker Family (USA Bald Eagle). The Recreation Division would like to congratulate the top three winners and thank all who participated.
owntown Gulfport was awash in red, white and blue as residents and visitors made their way to the bevy of events the city had on offer. The day started early with Gulfport Marina’s Fishing Derby at 8 a.m. A free family sandcastle contest got underway on the beach, and the Tuesday Fresh Market was on schedule for the holiday with their regular variety of foods, hand-made arts and crafts and more. A wide range of city organizations, groups and residents turned out for the traditional Gulfport Independence Day Parade, and at 9 p.m. the crowd oohed and awed over one of the areas most popular fireworks displays to close the days festivities.
FLAG DAY Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wave American flags and acknowledge to the enthusiastic crowd gathered to watch the city of Gulfport’s Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Gulfport.
A NEIGHBORLY WAVE The Gulfport Neighbors were represented in Gulfport’s Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Gulfport.
THE CANDY WOMAN Commander Mary Farrand of the Gulfport Police Department hands out candy to children in attendance at the city’s Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4.
ANTHEMIC OPENING Members of Gulfport’s American Legion Andy Anderson Post #125 present the colors during the singing of the national anthem on Tuesday, July 4, at the outset of Gulfport’s Independence Day parade.
HEAD OF THE COLUMN The Gulfport Police Department, led by Commander Mary Farrand, right, on foot, got the Independence Day parade started on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Gulfport.
SANDY HANDIWORK Suzanne Tredo, center, and her sons Jimmy, 8, left, and Jack, 12, right, take part in the city of Gulfport’s sandcastle building contest, part of Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Gulfport. Tredo, a St. Petersburg resident who has friends in Gulfport, said she and her sons were working on a sandcastle version of Hogwarts, the school that young wizard Harry Potter and his friends attend in J.K. Rowling’s hit series of books. “I think it’s starting to look like Hogwarts,” she said. “It’s not an easy one, but it’s what the boys wanted to do.”