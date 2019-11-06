Gulfport Chefs Table in Fourth Year

The fourth-annual Chefs Table charity dinner in Gulfport on Monday, November 4 featured 11 local restaurants and a crowd of about 540 people who enjoyed white tablecloth service in the middle of Beach Boulevard, said Tom Goff, co-owner of Pia’s Trattoria.

“I’m very excited because we have several new restaurants this year and they took on a lot of seats,” said Pia Goff, co-owner of Pia’s Trattoria and the main organizer of the event. “Every year, the Gulfport community adopts this event more and more. This year, volunteers were here to help us set up the tables and chairs. It’s like their event too and that’s amazing.”

According to a press release, this year’s Chefs Table proceeds go to the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, which is a non-profit group based in Gulfport that provides services to local underprivileged seniors and children. The Chefs Table funds are earmarked for the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Foundation of Tampa Bay that assists foster children who are removed from their homes who need more help than the system can provide.

“Gulfport has one of the highest removal rates in our community,” said GAL Executive Director Ame E. Foster.

Published menus for each seat sold detailed that restaurants donated from $60 to $75 to the charity and ticket prices varied from $95 to $125.

For more information about GAL, visit herotoachild.org or contact Foster at AmyF@GALFL6.org.