Gulfport City Manager, Council Recognized

Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly, far left, along with the City of Gulfport was recognized during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, June 18 by the Institute of Cost Management Accountants (ICMA) for the municipality’s 65th anniversary of operating with a council-manager form of government. According to the ICMA website, it is the world’s leading association of professional city and county managers along with other employees who serve local governments. The Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA) is a state-level group that abides by the ICMA’s code of ethics. Pictured from left are O’Reilly; Gulfport Councilmembers Michael Fridovich, Christine Brown and Dan Liedtke; award presenter Matthew Spoor, city manager of Safety Harbor; Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray; Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson; and members of the FCCMA. O’Reilly has 38 years of municipal leadership experience in the Tampa Bay beaches area that includes serving Gulfport for about 15 years as a supervisor in the recreation department and as city manager.