Gulfport Council Approves Budget, Millage Rate 

It was the second reading of both, and council wasted no time with a unanimous approval following the presentations.
“Again, we say it every year but I know all the department heads put a great deal of work into this,” said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. “We start the process in March and you have given ample opportunity to bounce ideas off and get things included.”
The Breakdown
Beginning October 1, the official millage rate will be 4.039 mills, which is an 8.07% increase over the rolled-back rate of 3.7375 mills.
According to the city website, the proposed rate will create $3,922,645 in ad valorem revenue, which will be utilized for general city use.
As for the budget, the discussion went just as smoothly.
A 2020 budget, starting on October 1, with a balance of $13,900,000, was approved by council unanimously.
View the entire 2020 budget document on the city’s website here.
As for what the multi-million-dollar budget will be used for, here is the list, provided by the City of Gulfport:
Police Services: $3,893,369
Fire & EMS Services: $1,886,649
Council and Clerk: $401,421
Legal: $100,000
City Manager: $305,737
Administrative Services: $669,454
Library & Technology: $990,405
Community Development: $973,706
Recreation Services: $2,030,967
Public Works: $2,628,292
Transfers: $20,000