Gulfport Council Approves Budget, Millage Rate 

In what might have been a record short Gulfport City Council meeting, council approved the 2020 budget and millage rate in just under 12 minutes on Tuesday, September 17.

It was the second reading of both, and council wasted no time with a unanimous approval following the presentations.

“Again, we say it every year but I know all the department heads put a great deal of work into this,” said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. “We start the process in March and you have given ample opportunity to bounce ideas off and get things included.”

The Breakdown

Beginning October 1, the official millage rate will be 4.039 mills, which is an 8.07% increase over the rolled-back rate of 3.7375 mills.

According to the city website, the proposed rate will create $3,922,645 in ad valorem revenue, which will be utilized for general city use.

As for the budget, the discussion went just as smoothly.

A 2020 budget, starting on October 1, with a balance of $13,900,000, was approved by council unanimously.

View the entire 2020 budget document on the city’s website here.

As for what the multi-million-dollar budget will be used for, here is the list, provided by the City of Gulfport:

Police Services: $3,893,369

Fire & EMS Services: $1,886,649

Council and Clerk: $401,421

Legal: $100,000

City Manager: $305,737

Administrative Services: $669,454

Library & Technology: $990,405

Community Development: $973,706

Recreation Services: $2,030,967

Public Works: $2,628,292

Transfers: $20,000