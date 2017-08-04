Gulfport Drowning Victim Identified

An 88-year-old Gulfport woman, Sofia Zarzev, was found dead Thursday morning, August 3, at the Gulfport public beach. Police are investigating the death as a likely drowning and next of kin have been contacted.

The victim was found unresponsive at the water’s edge in a section of the beach located in the block of 5500 Shore Blvd. S. Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive the woman, and she was pronounced dead.

Police arrived at approximately 10:05 a.m. and spoke with witnesses, including the person who discovered the body and called 911, according to Sg. Thomas Woodman of the Gulfport Police Department. No foul play is suspected at this time, though investigators are trying to determine if a medical condition contributed to the drowning.

Woodman said police aren’t sure how long the body had been in the water, but “we will be getting more details.”