Gulfport Elementary Gets 2nd National Honor

Gulfport Montessori Elementary School has been awarded the National Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) School of Excellence Award for the second consecutive time.

Outgoing PTA president Barbara Pace made the announcement at the school on Monday, August 6. The Title 1 school, located at 2014 52nd Street South, serves students from pre-kindergarten through 5th grade from Gulfport and St. Petersburg.

The PTA’s National Standards for Family-School Partnerships details a year-long commitment in the form of an action plan, according to the organization’s website. “Those that exhibit improvement are honored as National PTA Schools of Excellence, a distinction that spans two years.”

Gulfport Elementary won the honor for the first time from 2015-2017.

Winning the national designation for the second time in a row for 2018-2020 “goes down to an active PTA that wants what is best for the school and community,” said Hathaway. “I couldn’t be more proud of this PTA’s efforts. They are small in numbers but they are great in strength.”

About the honor, Pace said, “This award is designed to recognize PTAs that foster a partnership between the school and families, to work toward common goals for the success of every student. We are proud of this designation as it encourages each and every family and school partner to strive to continued excellence.”

Gulfport Vice Mayor Christine Brown, who also teaches math at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, said, “Parent involvement is so important in a kid’s life. I can’t wait for these parents to get to Bogie.”