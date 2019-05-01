Gulfport Full of Faerie Magic for Springfest

Gulfport’s Clymer Park was full of faerie magic on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gulfport’s 25th annual Springfest Garden Art & Faerie Festival transformed Cylmer Park into a “enchanted village” with themed vendors selling everything from crystals to healing plants.

“It’s a great event,” said Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) President Barbara Banno. “We appreciate how whimsical and different it is.”

The two-day event included costume contests, pixie face painting, music and a maypole dance.

“We were really happy with the turnout,” Banno said. “Springfest is one of those events that is really good for the community.”