Gulfport Full of Faerie Magic for Springfest

Libby Higdon, Amber Lord, Nathan Lord and Jennifer Gray or the “Black Forest Elves” enjoyed dressing up and decorating Clymer Park on Saturday, April 27.
ulfport’s Clymer Park was full of faerie magic on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gulfport’s 25th annual Springfest Garden Art & Faerie Festival transformed Cylmer Park into a “enchanted village” with themed vendors selling everything from crystals to healing plants.
“It’s a great event,” said Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) President Barbara Banno. “We appreciate how whimsical and different it is.”
The two-day event included costume contests, pixie face painting, music and a maypole dance.
“We were really happy with the turnout,” Banno said. “Springfest is one of those events that is really good for the community.”
Elizabeth Neily and 5-year-old Kaia Grey spin fibers at the 25th annual Springfest.
Jade Stown, Stephanie Scott and Taylor Staratton dressed as faeries on the first day of Springfest, on Saturday, April 27. “We come and dress up every year,” Staratton said.
Simy Decotret, Jen Shumilak and David Waterman preformed throughout the Springfest weekend. Their band, For the Love of Music was the primary source of music for the event. “We love to play music and you know, sometimes we get paid for it too,” Decotret said.