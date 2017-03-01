Gulfport Gets Rescued

Visitors to Gulfport’s Get Rescued – a celebration of pets and rescue groups from throughout the region – flooded the city on a gorgeous Saturday, February 25, many with their own animals in tow in strollers or on leashes. They went gaga over the animals, sampled food and drink, shopped for pet-related crafts and goods and listened to music. Gulfport’s Get Rescued street fair, now in its 13year, featured animals ranging from skunks and tiny horses to more common cats and dogs, along with organizations raising money for their specific breeds. There were also contests for best costume, best nose and best kisser, as well as demonstrations by police canine units. Profits from the event, which was followed by an evening fundraiser at the Casino, are distributed among participating non-profit rescue groups.The Gulfport Merchants Association hosts the annual pet fest.