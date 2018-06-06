Gulfport Grand Prix Powers into Town

On June 1, the 2nd annual Gulfport Grand Prix kicked off in downtown Gulfport, bringing three days of colorful power boats, excited viewers and some road closures. The event featured Formula One racing boats from the US and Canada, as well as vendors selling food, drinks, boats and nautical equipment. Racing kicked off each day at noon and ended around 5 p.m.

Justin Shea, Cultural Events Supervisor for the City of Gulfport, reported some costs for the event as of Wednesday, June 6. For public works labor, the city paid an estimated $8,000. $2,000 were spent on event costs and $6,000 for public works. The city also employed two workers at the Gulfport Casino for race weekend, at the cost of $500. The total estimated $8,500 is paid by the City of Gulfport.

Separately, the city will invoice the Gulfport Grand Prix for an estimated $2,912 for fire department coverage for the weekend and an estimated $7,195.25 for police.

Gulfport Grand Prix organizers have not yet responded to requests by the Gabber for numbers on attendance, event costs and the amount that will be donated to the Michael J. Yakes Foundation charity, the event’s beneficiary.