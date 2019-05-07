Gulfport Library Wins a National Award

Announced at a local press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, the Gulfport Public Library is one of five library winners of the prestigious 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the group’s highest honor.

The medal also comes with $10,000 in grants.

“The library is impressive,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-FL 13th District in an exclusive interview with the Gabber. “I was ecstatic” when I found out they had won.

Crist nominated the library for the award.

In his award notification letter to Gulfport Library Director David Mather on Tuesday, May 7, Crist wrote, “I am incredibly proud to have an institution of your stature serving the people of Pinellas and setting the standard for libraries across this country.”

