Gulfport Lions Club Weekend of Donations

The Gulfport Lions Club had a busy weekend with donations to two local groups.

On Friday, July 20, the club donated $500 in non-perishable food, health and beauty items to the pantry at the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center.

“We understand that summer is a slow period for the pantry to get donations so we figured this would be the perfect time for us to jump in and help,” said Lions Club First Vice President Ron Coyne. “This is our second year of doing it. We’re planning on making this an annual event in the summertime when the need is the most.”

Based on cash donations and proceeds from their regular fundraisers, members of the club went out shopping for sales or specials so they could get the most goods for the money, he said.

“The support of the community at our pancake breakfasts all year long help us to fund this,” said Jean Beum, club president.

Recently, the Gulfport Historical Society put out a community request for dishes that can be used for events held at the Historical Museum.

When Lions Club members finished their summer clubhouse cleaning, they found several boxes of fish-themed plates, mugs and bowls they decided to donate to the museum’s cause on Saturday, July 21, completing a weekend of donations.

The Lions Club International website says it “is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.” The local club consists of 23 volunteer members.

Established in 1948, the Gulfport club meets every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at their clubhouse located at 4630 Tifton Drive S. According to their Facebook page, their missions include helping the local community in various ways, raising funds and awareness for sight and hearing disabilities, sponsoring youth sports teams and participating in the annual Christmas Toy Shop drive.

For more information about the club and announcements about activities including their pancake breakfasts, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/Gulfport-Lions-CLub-217119635155854.