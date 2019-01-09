Gulfport Little League Back in Full Swing

Little League ended in Gulfport in 2015, but a group of parents and coaches are bringing the sport back to town.

“There’s a lot of kids that think baseball is boring and slow,” said Karesha Nash, Treasurer of Gulfport Little League. “But it’s still a fun sport.”

The Gulfport Little League did form a team of 12 youths under 12 years old in the fall of 2018, but Nash says the spring season is really when the a little league team shines.

“Fall is more instructional, winter is our coming out,” she said. Nash says playing at Tomlinson Park in the fall months of 2018 was a great way to teach players and also let the community know that little league is back to stay. “We were able to start a dialogue with people in the community like, ‘Hey, we’re here,’” said Nash.

Nash started her involvement with Gulfport Little League when she was searching for ways to get more kids from south St. Petersburg exposure to baseball.

“I got in touch with [Gulfport Little League] president Trevor Mallory and we set up meetings and we started from there,” she said.

Although Nash doesn’t have any kids of her own playing in Gulfport Little League, she says her love for kids is what brings her to the game.

“We’re mentors as well as coaches as well as parents,” she said. “With just one year of playing baseball, we could make relationships with these kids that are forever lasting.”

Tryouts for the spring season will be held at Tomlinson Park, 1820 54th St. S., on January 22 and 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., and January 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Both softball and baseball players can attend those tryout dates, and the program is offered for kids aged 4 to 15.

“We’re trying to keep the kids all the way up to 15,” said Nash. “If you wanna play, and you aren’t playing a high school team, come out.”

Cost for the spring season 2019 is $50 and $25 for each additional sibling. This fee includes jersey and hat, with parents providing grey pants, socks and belts.

Gulfport Little League is also looking for parents, coaches, board members and community supporters to help build the organization. For more information call, Trevor Mallory at 727-768-2844 or Karesha Nash at 727-656-6957 or email gulfportlittleleague18@gmail.com.