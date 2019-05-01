Gulfport Little League Shines on GMC Night
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
in Gulfport, Kids
May 1, 2019
Little League game action highlights included a tag out at home plate by Gulfport catcher Kemon Ford against a Seminole opponent. It was an “awesome” play, said his mom, Lakeacha Reedy of St. Petersburg. The Friday, April 26 local game was also the Gulfport Merchant Chamber (GMC) sponsor night and Barry Rubin, a GMC board of director and the chairman of commerce, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. As a top-level sponsor, “Gulfport Little League coming back out is our time to really say ‘we support you,’” said GMC President Barbara Banno. “For them to honor us by having this GMC night means a lot to us and it just shows our true partnership.”
Trevor Mallory, president of the Gulfport Little League, watches game action and cheers from his seat in the home-team bleachers. Mallory is an ex-professional baseball player and alumnus of the Little League in St. Petersburg. He has led the effort to bring the game back to Gulfport. Little League is coming to the end of their first season, he said. Each game is played for six innings or two hours. For local schedule information for the Gulfport Little League, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2662413.
Gulfport Little League Coach Oran Walker, left, gives a pep talk to Kenderek Hall, 11, the first of two pitchers in the local game against Seminole at Tomlinson Park, located at 19th Avenue South and 54th Street South. Gulfport won 12-10.
The second pitcher of the game, David Bell, 12, shows his release style with a special facial expression.
Dorrel Revels watches game action inside the home team’s dugout.