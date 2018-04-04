Gulfport Man Charged with Kidnapping

A Gulfport, Florida man was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday, March 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kayla Sparano of Collingswood, New Jersey was reported missing by her parents on Thursday, March 29 and was last seen at Collingswood Middle School, according to a press release from the Camden County (New Jersey) Prosecutors office.

A law enforcement report shows she was subsequently seen the same day at approximately 2 p.m. at the Collingswood PATCO Speedline rapid transportation station traveling with Liam D. Heim, 21, of Gulfport.

On Friday, March 30, law enforcement officials from three separate agencies located both Heim and the missing girl, who was safe, in a hotel located on Bartram Avenue in nearby Philadelphia.

The agencies involved were the Camden County Prosecutors Office Special Victim’s Unit, the Philadelphia Police Airport Unit and the Collingswood Police Department.

Heim was arrested and charged with one count of first degree kidnapping and one count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.

The suspect has also been charged with two federal crimes by Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia: Transportation of Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

According to the prosecutor, Heim was arrested without incident and is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia on the pending federal charges. Heim has a hearing that is scheduled for Thursday, April 5.

According to Pinellas County public records, the Gulfport house Liam Heim has listed as his residence for voting purposes was sold on December 15, 2017 by owner Lori Heim.

The ongoing investigation is being jointly worked by the Philadelphia Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, which operates out of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.