Gulfport Man Stabbed Twice By Stepson

Stabbed twice with a knife in his neck and left shoulder by his 25-year-old stepson inside their Gulfport home, the father of two boys, 5 and 8, both of whom were nearby, was treated for injuries on his front porch on Friday, February 24.

Early on Saturday, February 25, the victim, Carl Spencer Bailey, 45, was reported in stable condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg hospital. His condition as of Tuesday, February 28 was not known.

According to Gulfport police records, during a “domestic-related” argument inside 726 Gray St. S. at approximately 11:23 p.m., Edward J. Anderson “knowingly and intentionally” caused “great bodily harm” to Bailey, resulting in “permanent disability or disfigurement” by stabbing him with a “deadly weapon.”

The two men argued in the kitchen, according to authorities, and both of Bailey’s minor sons witnessed him being stabbed.

Also in the home at the time of the incident was Carl’s wife, Jenene Sue Bailey. Anderson is her biological son.

All five persons reside “together as a family,” according to police records.

Anderson was arrested on February 24 on a second-degree felony charge of domestic aggravated battery and is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on a bond of $50,000, court records show as of Tuesday, February 28. If convicted, he is facing a maximum 15-year prison sentence along with investigative fees.

The court is requesting that Anderson be responsible for Gulfport Police investigation-related salary costs, which currently total $200. Responding on Friday, February 24 from Gulfport were Officer Johnathon Ross, Officer Scott Hutsko, Sgt. Michael Marotta and Officer Zack Mills.

Before being booked at the Pinellas County Jail, Anderson was taken to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, because “pooling of blood” was noticed on the floorboard of the police vehicle and he had a “highly elevated heart rate,” said Gulfport Police Detective Sgt. Thomas Woodman, the department’s public information officer.

Though the source of the blood found in the vehicle is not a part of the current police report, “It is common for suspects in stabbing incidents to cut their hand,” said Woodman.

The police report does document that Anderson was “intoxicated,” said Woodman, however a breathalyzer test is not normally taken except with DUI cases.

If Anderson posts bond while awaiting trial, court hearing orders dated Sunday, February 26 state he must: first be outfitted with continuous alcohol monitor (CAM) by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to ensure compliance with zero alcohol use; have no contact with Carl Bailey; and stay 500 feet away from Bailey’s residence, business and place of worship.

Anderson will “be allowed a one-time residential visit in the presence of law enforcement for retrieval of personal belongings,” according to court records.

Jenene Bailey later found the knife used by Anderson in the attack and Gulfport police recovered the weapon on Sunday, February 25 at 4:24 p.m. It was a kitchen “butcher knife, black in color, straight-edged, from 20- to 24-inches long,” said Woodman.