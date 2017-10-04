Gulfport Merchants Quarterly Mixer

Photo by Elizabeth Hendricks

Members and guests enjoyed Gulfport Merchants Association Quarterly Mixer on the evening of Monday, October 2. Funky Town Boutique on Beach Boulevard hosted the event and provided cold refreshments. Everyone enjoyed the mini Cuban sandwiches and tacos donated by Manatees on the Bay.

President Scott Linde provided an update on sponsored community events. Attendees gathered out front as the sun set, and wind swirled around the display. It was a lovely evening to catch up with members and meet newcomers.