Gulfport Merchants Welcome Caddy’s

Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Boulevard, celebrated their local location with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 23 in front of one of the exterior murals they commissioned by a local artist that reflects the beach town’s postcard ambiance. “I love the city of Gulfport,” said Marcus Winters, one of the managing partners. “I left Ireland 25 years ago as an immigrant so it’s important to adapt to your new surroundings and become part of the community.” Those pictured include Gulfport Councilmember Christine Brown, third from left; Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) President Barbara Banno, center; Gulfport Councilmember Michael Fridovich; Justine Feril, general manager of Caddy’s Gulfport, cutting the ribbon; Winters; and members of the GMC.