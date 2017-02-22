Gulfport Police in Line for Awards

Sixteen Gulfport Police Department employees received awards for their service during 2016 at the annual banquet held at the Casino Thursday, February 16. Pictured from left are Sergeant Matthew Parks, 15 years of service; Sergeant Thomas Woodman, 10 years of service and safe driving; Sergeant Robert Burkhart, 15 years of safe driving; Commander Mary Farrand, 15 years of service and safe driving; Officer Christopher Priest, five years of service; Officer Eva Wiltse, 10 years of service and safe driving; Police Services Supervisor Cynthia Hayes, 15 years of service; Detective Jennifer Crowson, five years of service and safe driving; Officer Zack Mills, 10 years of service; Officer Scott Hutsko, Police Department Employee of the Year and three years safe driving; Officer Raymond Marshall, three years safe driving; Officer Christopher Randazzo, three years safe driving; Commander Joshua Stone, 15 years of service; and, Officer Santo Nicita, five years safe driving. Not pictured but receiving awards are Officer Crystal Langston, three years safe driving; and, Chief Rob Vincent, 10 years safe driving.

The 2016 Gulfport Police Department Employee of the Year, Officer Scott Hutsko, right, accepts his accolade from Chief Robert Vincent at the annual banquet awards ceremony held at the Casino Thursday, February 16. “Hutsko was unanimously endorsed,” said Vincent. The department’s 2016 annual report details numerous instances where Hutsko provided key assistance to residents and fellow law enforcement colleagues both in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. For instance, according to department records, “In April of 2016, a citizen sent a letter to the police department thanking Hutsko for saving her life after she had contemplated suicide. The woman stated that, had Hutsko not intervened with genuine compassion, she would likely not have made it through the night, and her children would be without a mother.” Hutsko’s actions show what the ideal is for police officers, said Vincent. To view the 48-page report, visit gulfportpolice.com/uploads/4/4/8/2/44826255/annual_report_2016.pdf