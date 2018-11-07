Gulfport Resident Wins State House Seat

S
Democrat Jennifer Webb, right, of Gulfport, gives her mom, Valerie Honeycott, a victory hug after winning the Florida state House of Representatives District 69 seat on Tuesday, November 6.
he did it.
Gulfport’s own Jennifer Webb, 38, a Democrat, won the Florida state House of Representatives District 69 seat on Tuesday, November 6 in a race against Republican challenger Raymond Blacklidge, 58, of Madeira Beach. Webb received 53 percent of the vote while Blacklidge’s total was 47 percent.
Just before 8 p.m., moments before receiving a telephone call from Blacklidge in which he conceded the election, Webb described what she was feeling.
“Honored. Privileged. Excited. I’m ready to do good work for District 69!”
Her election watch turned victory party was held at Isabelle’s at the Peninsula Inn in Gulfport and was attended by over 200 people.
Representatives serve two-year terms.
Democrat Jennifer Webb, center, looks over the shoulder of Pinellas County District 3 Commissioner Charlie Justice while they both monitor election returns during a watch party on Tuesday, November 6. Webb won the Florida state House of Representatives District 69 seat. Justice, who has formerly served as a state senator and representative, was serving as the lead election returns monitor.
On Tuesday, November 6, Democrat Jennifer Webb of Gulfport talks to Republican Raymond Blacklidge on the telephone as he concedes the election for the Florida state House of Representatives District 69 seat.