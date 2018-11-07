Gulfport Resident Wins State House Seat

She did it.

Gulfport’s own Jennifer Webb, 38, a Democrat, won the Florida state House of Representatives District 69 seat on Tuesday, November 6 in a race against Republican challenger Raymond Blacklidge, 58, of Madeira Beach. Webb received 53 percent of the vote while Blacklidge’s total was 47 percent.

Just before 8 p.m., moments before receiving a telephone call from Blacklidge in which he conceded the election, Webb described what she was feeling.

“Honored. Privileged. Excited. I’m ready to do good work for District 69!”

Her election watch turned victory party was held at Isabelle’s at the Peninsula Inn in Gulfport and was attended by over 200 people.

Representatives serve two-year terms.