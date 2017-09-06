Gulfport Sea Scout Receives Highest Honor

This year only 39 young men and women in the U.S. will be awarded the title of “Sea Scout Quartermaster.” Camille Dodson, the immediate past Boatswain of the Gulfport Sea Scouts, received this honor Saturday, August 12, from Scouting Area Vice President Jeannette McCollough. Dodson’s award ceremony was held at the Gulfport Scout Hall amid a standing crowd of Scout executives.

To attain the rank of Quartermaster a young adult must master large vessel navigation and command in both power and sailing vessels. After completion of her studies with the Power Squadron and Coast Guard Auxiliary, Dodson completed SEAL training in the Atlantic, under the direction of New York based Sea Scout instructors. She demonstrated her ability to race sailboats in many local regattas. In the summer of 2016, Dodson was chosen along with fellow scout Alex Brown to compete in the bi-annual Koch Cup race week in Long Beach, CA. The team took 7th place in the Koch Cup world competition.

As part of her upward progression in high adventure scouting, Dodson has received Venture Scouting’s Bronze, Gold, and pinnacle Silver awards. She is the daughter of Larry Dodson and Patricia Moore of Riverview, FL. She recently completed the requirements for certification as a life guard, and will leave the Gulfport Scout group in September to study Computational Mathematics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.