Gulfport Sets a Table for Hundreds at Chefs Table
November 7, 2018
2018-11-07
The third-annual Chefs Table fine dining charity dinner in Gulfport on Monday, November 5 featured specialty dishes from 11 local restaurants. A total of 568 seats were sold said Pia Goff, owner of Pia’s Trattoria and the main organizer of the event. The white tablecloth, multicourse dinner started just before sunset on Beach Boulevard between 30th Avenue South and Shore Boulevard.
A major visual feature offered by each restaurant is the centerpiece. The Victorian-themed floral arrangements for Isabelle’s at the Peninsula Inn were done by Dale Shirley, left, of St. Petersburg. Greg Tucker, his friend, also from St. Petersburg, joined him for the multicourse meal.
This year, the event featured music by two bands. The Urban Gypsies of Tampa performed while walking up and down Beach Boulevard as they entertained guests.
Deb LeClercq of Gulfport celebrated her birthday at the dinner. In addition to the crown she and other guests wore to celebrate the theme of the tables hosted by Vintage Small Bites and Wine Lounge, owner and chef Wendy Ohlendorf made sure LeClercq also had a fresh flower lei to wear for her special day.
The centerpieces for the tables offered by Vintage Small Bites and Wine Lounge featured edible arrangements made by Macey Fulmer and Carl Ricciardi in the theme of Where the Wild Things Are, a 1963 children’s book written by Maurice Sendak.