Gulfport Thanks Veterans with Celebration, Parade

Gulfport’s Veteran’s Day parade on Sunday, November 11 at 11 a.m. featured over 30 participants who entertained a street crowd from the library to the Casino on Beach Boulevard and then along Shore Boulevard to the Recreation Center. “To put it into perspective, two percent of Americans put their lives on the line for the other 98 percent,” said Emcee and Vice Mayor Christine Brown. “That’s a big deal. We are lucky to be here to celebrate these great men and women who gave us the freedom that we enjoy.”