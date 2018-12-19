Gulfport Trolley Caroling Inspires Holiday Spirit

It’s so popular that people asked us to do it again,” said Lisa Kauffman, organizer of the trolley Christmas Caroling on Saturday, December 15 in Gulfport. Now in its the third year, the city of Gulfport also helped with the organization and publicity, she said. The Gulfport trolley picked up Kauffman, her granddaughter, her boyfriend, a few close friends and neighbors, including additional children at her home on Shore Boulevard, and then met the first group of dozens of carolers in front of the Casino. People could get on and off the trolley along the local route or wait at the Casino for a pick up every 30 minutes from 6:30 to 9 p.m., she said. Kauffman had printed songbooks and hand-held percussion instruments for participants to borrow. New this year “the city put a sign out for me on the marquee in front of the Casino” and they put a notice in the Gabber, she said. “When I was giving out the flyers, one gentleman told me, ‘This is the event I look most forward to in the holiday season,’” she said. “I thought, OK God, I’m going my job. It really made me feel good. We’re creating a Gulfport tradition.”