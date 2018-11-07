Gulfport Votes 100% Celebrates Voter Turnout

About 75 people celebrated their right to vote on Tuesday, November 6 at the “Party at the Polls at the Port” event held at the Port bar, which is part of the Artisan Art & Food Collective located at 2832 Beach Blvd. Sponsored by the new non-partisan Gulfport Votes 100% group, the gathering included a free beverage and hors d’oeuvres for each attendee who was wearing an “I Voted” sticker or a special Gulfport green bracelet that signified voting participation. The Urban Gypsies of Tampa provided music. “Gulfport voted at 71.54 percent, up from 63 percent in 2014,” said Ingrid Bredenberg, the group’s organizer, on Wednesday, November 7. “We moved the dial in the right direction. We got to know more of our neighbors and we had fun in the process.”