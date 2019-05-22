Gulfport’s Blues Pioneer Celebrates Birthday

For nearly 20 years, blues music icon Sterling Magee roamed the Harlem streets with musical partner Adam Gussow, harmonizing and playing with other legends of the 80s and 90s.

For his 83rd birthday, on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m., Magee, or “Mister Satan,” watched the documentary celebrating his work, “Satan and Adam” from his wheelchair at a public screening at Gulfport’s Catherine A. Hickman Theater.

The screening, which took place less than a mile from Magee’s home, was hosted by Gulfport’s newest national creative agency, Carroway + Rose and the Enroy Foundation nonprofit.

“When you look at the reviews and the audiences, [Satan and Adam] recently sold out three consecutive nights in Chicago,” said Carroway + Rose owner James Briggs. “It was obvious to us and to our co-sponsors at the Enroy Foundation that this film belonged here in Gulfport.”

The musician, whose documentary played at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, attracted nearly 170 people to the theater to celebrate with him. All of the donations and proceeds from a silent auction of signed memorabilia went to Magee’s family.

“We didn’t break any fire codes, but it was really packed,” Briggs said. “It really was a grand event for the Gulfportal.”

Other local blues icons such as TC Carr, of the T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue band, came out to support Magee Saturday night.

“They really put together an awesome event here tonight,” Carr said. “It exceeded even my expectations, which were high. It was great to see Sterling honored appropriately here at home.”