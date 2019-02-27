Gulfport’s Get Rescued Celebrates 15 Years

It’s like a Gecko Fest for puppies,” said local promoter Suzie King, owner of SIK Productions. “There are a lot of people here. I’m really happy with the turnout.”

She was referring to the throngs of people and pets parading up and down Beach Boulevard on Saturday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 15th-annual Get Rescued Pet Rescue Street Fair.

Members of the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band entertained visitors during the early afternoon. Rescue groups had tents lining the street offering pets for adoption, supplies and information. Throughout the day, a pet supply drive was held in front of the Casino where more than three-and-a-half tons of food in addition to toys and items like beds, collars and leads were donated, said King.

A Bark-B-Que Fun-Raiser meal for humans and an ice cream treat for dogs was sponsored by Salty’s Gulfport Bar, while a Weiner Dog Derby and a pet-owner look-a-like contest helped to entertain the visitors along Beach Boulevard.

All donations in the form of cash and supplies were split between the 47 participating rescue groups who take everything home at the end of the day, said King.

Next year’s Get Rescued will be on February 22, 2020.

“I love watching animals getting their forever homes,” said Gulfport City Councilmember Paul Ray. “I’m glad to see everybody’s out. My favorite part is the kitties.”