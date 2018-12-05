Gulfport’s Get Rescued to Honor Terry Foster

She was Gulfport’s social media expert who shunned being in the public eye unless she was rescuing an animal. But she was well known and loved by many in the community.

On Tuesday, November 6, Foster, 68, was found dead in her home.

On Sunday, December 2, over 100 people attended her celebration of life gathering in Scout Hall. Some shared stories of how they knew and worked with her.

When Terry Foster moved to Gulfport, she made it her forever home, adopted two cats and Jack Sprat Sparrow-Foster Rescue Dog as her chosen fur person family.

With an extensive background in marketing, she began working with the non-profit organizations and businesses in town to help them specifically with their Facebook social media needs.

“Terry appeared at our store the first week we bought it and never left,” said Gini Fagan, co-owner of the Gulfport Beach Bazaar with her husband Mike.

The crowd erupted in laughter.

“She quickly became our Gulfport mom,” she said. “We treated her like a family member including her in our holidays.”

Gulfport’s Get Rescued, the annual animal rescue event and fundraiser close to Terry’s heart, will be renamed in her honor, said Barbara Banno, president of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the group that led the organization of the memorial event. Get Rescued will take place on February 23.

The crowd approved with cheering and applause.

“And, Jack will be the mascot,” said Banno. “Terry lived, breathed and loved this town. She added so much value and love to this community, it was unbelievable. She touched all of our hearts. She will be deeply missed.”