Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Bewitch

Just where are the best Halloween displays in Gulfport this year?

In a subjective crowd-sourcing effort published on several Gulfport-related Facebook pages, over a dozen local residences were offered up as candidates for a Gabber photo spread.

“I grew up in the country and they’d have to put us in the car and take us to into town” to see decorations and go trick or treating, said Mary Roberts, 1305 58th St. S. She and her husband Jim have lived in their home for four years and they add to the decorations each season.

Their front yard includes a large animated ghost, audible moans, projected ghouls and a gargoyle near the front door that was breathing smoke on Halloween for trick-or-treat visitors.

At the home of Tom and Melanie Roberts, 4806 Coronado Way S., their decorations include “bone soup” in a skeleton’s black cooking cauldron and a collection of ghosts hovering in a tree.

“I wanted cute little ghosts,” said Melanie. “Clear plastic Christmas balls and an old sheet I had in the garage were perfect. We made up the ghosts then drew faces on them.”

Another display at 3131 56th St. S. that was finished by Sunday, October 28, is entitled, “Dead and Breakfast.”

At 2020 58th St. S., a yard full of grisly scenes waited for visitors including a “Trick or Treat” display of two dog skeletons watching over the remains of a human.

Halloween may be over, but some of the decorations may still be seen lingering around town. Here are additional treats from social media suggestions.