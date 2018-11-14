Gulfport’s Mooring Field Officially Open

On Sunday, November 11 at 10 a.m., four members of Gulfport City Council cut the ribbon to officially open the city’s new mooring field, located in the immediate background. Boaters can reserve any of the 25 sailboat-only mooring balls on a daily, weekly or monthly basis through Dockwa, an online booking system. Pictured from left are Paul Ray, Michael Fridovich, Vice Mayor Christine Brown and Dan Liedtke. The ceremony also celebrated the acquisition of the new 23-foot pump-out vessel in which the council members are standing. It features a 420-gallon capacity waste tank and will be servicing boats in the mooring field on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, said Municipal Marina Director Denis Frain. “I appreciate all the work the city council did to take this from a drawing board to reality,” said Fridovich who championed the project. Frain, the marina crew and the city staff “did a great job of doing all the background work to make it happen,” said Brown.