Gulfport’s Night Out

Posted by: Brian Hartz in City of Gulfport August 9, 2017

JUST HORSING AROUND

The Gulfport Night Out event on Thursday, August 3, featured an appearance by Amos the Wonder Horse and his trainer, Shelly Mizrahi, a Gulfport resident. The 16-year-old, three-foot-tall Amos is a certified therapy pony who’s made appearances all over Florida and the US as part of anti-bullying campaign called “Just Say ‘Whoa!’ to Bullying.” He has also performed with the Harlem Globetrotters.

TAKING A BITE OUT OF CRIME

At the Gulfport Night Out event on Thursday, August 3, officers Jonathan Vazquez, left, and Eric Blomgren of the St. Petersburg Police Department’s K-9 unit demonstrated how their K-9 officer, Ares, is trained to take down a fleeing suspect. Despite a few scattered rain showers, Gulfport Night Out was well attended and also included an appearance by Amos the Wonder Horse, a performance by the New Horizons community band, a raffle, complimentary food and beverages, and games for kids.

