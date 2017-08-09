Gulfport’s Night Out

JUST HORSING AROUND

The Gulfport Night Out event on Thursday, August 3, featured an appearance by Amos the Wonder Horse and his trainer, Shelly Mizrahi, a Gulfport resident. The 16-year-old, three-foot-tall Amos is a certified therapy pony who’s made appearances all over Florida and the US as part of anti-bullying campaign called “Just Say ‘Whoa!’ to Bullying.” He has also performed with the Harlem Globetrotters.

TAKING A BITE OUT OF CRIME

At the Gulfport Night Out event on Thursday, August 3, officers Jonathan Vazquez, left, and Eric Blomgren of the St. Petersburg Police Department’s K-9 unit demonstrated how their K-9 officer, Ares, is trained to take down a fleeing suspect. Despite a few scattered rain showers, Gulfport Night Out was well attended and also included an appearance by Amos the Wonder Horse, a performance by the New Horizons community band, a raffle, complimentary food and beverages, and games for kids.